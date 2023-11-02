Fake Messages on Social Media Lure Thousands of Immigrants to New York City

Fake Messages on Social Media Lead to Influx of Immigrants in New York

More than 130,000 immigrants have arrived in New York since mid-2022, according to local government reports. This surge in immigration can be attributed to the numerous fake messages that these individuals receive on social networks. Local authorities, along with the departments of Homeland Security and States, have issued warnings about the messages that smugglers are publishing on platforms such as TikTok and Facebook. These messages falsely claim that New York City offers free housing and food to new arrivals.

However, these promises are nothing more than false advertisements. People are not guaranteed a place to live, food, or even the possibility of legally working in the country. The New York Times has reported that thousands of people have been lured to the Big Apple based on these false promises.

Manuel Castro, the commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, acknowledged that smugglers use these misleading messages as a marketing tactic. They entice individuals to go to New York City because they believe they will receive certain benefits. Despite efforts by federal and local authorities to discourage immigration, the influx of immigrants remains at around 500 people per day.

In an effort to better understand the situation, Mayor Eric Adams traveled to Mexico and Central America to investigate how immigration works and the messages people fleeing their countries, such as Venezuela, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, are receiving. Adams attempted to counter the false messages that immigrants receive, even through platforms like WhatsApp.

The State Department launched a campaign in Central America in 2022 to warn immigrants about the dangers of traveling to the US without proper authorization. However, this initiative has not been effective. Mexico, a transit country, reported a 62% increase in irregular immigrants. According to the International Organization for Migration, the number of migrants in an irregular situation rose from 248,735 between January and August 2022 to 402,324 in the same period in 2023.

The majority of these immigrants are stranded in Mexico, as their ultimate destination is the United States. However, agreements between the two countries allow policies to prevent the advancement of these individuals.

Despite efforts by the city to distribute flyers at the southern border warning immigrants that they have no guarantee of housing, and attempts to modify its right to shelter policy to exempt recent immigrants, the influx continues. The city is struggling to dissuade immigrants from coming to New York.

It is essential to address this issue and tackle the spread of false information on social media platforms. The consequences of such misinformation are not only affecting the immigrants themselves but also placing a burden on the city and its resources.

Source: EFE

