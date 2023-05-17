Fake taxi driver robbed a citizen on public roads in Cali

The ways that the assailants use to constantly hit the citizens of Cali are increasingly shameless.

A video circulating on social media shows an unusual way of stealing in the capital of the Valley. This would be the second robbery of this subject.

In a sector security camera The moment in which an alleged assailant arrives at a sector of the Colseguros neighborhood is displayedcommune 10 south of the city of Cali, aboard a taxi.

brazenly, The subject gets out of the vehicle, leaving it badly parked and with the door open, he approaches a citizen who was on the public highway.

In broad daylight, intimidates him with a firearm, stealing his briefcase and then without any hurry to flee in the taxi he was driving.

Response from the Cali Metropolitan Police:

Hand in hand with the taxi drivers union, the Police of the capital of Valle intensify operations under the premise of capturing these alleged criminals.

“We have been making articulated plans with the “Yellow Spot” to detect these false taxi drivers who generate this kind of crime and who do not use this means of transport for what is established. At the checkpoints we are verifying that these vehicles are used to transport people,” said Colonel William Quintero Salazar, deputy commander of the Cali Police.

“We have been working with the Judicial Police units, in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, conducting investigations to locate the taxi and prosecute the alleged thiefwho disguises himself as a taxi driver as well as all the drivers who have been committing these crimes,” he added.

