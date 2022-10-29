He had created a company that on paper offered temporary agency services with its registered office in Olbia, but it was just an empty box that relieved tax burdens on three companies in the Veneto that operated in the metalworking sector and managed, instead, their employees directly. .

Overall, as the Olbia Finance Police ascertained, tax evasion amounts to over 3 million euros in taxable income and over 650 thousand euros in unpaid VAT. The 8 suspects must respond in various ways to tax crimes, money laundering and fraudulent interposition of labor.

According to the Fiamme Gialle della Gallura, the activity had produced, over the years, a mountain of false invoices that allowed the companies of the Treviso area to evade direct taxes, VAT and to evade social security obligations.

The creator of the mechanism is a Friulian, who had created the temporary employment company based in Olbia and with a Romanian figurehead who was formally the owner of the company. The operating arm of the company, a Gallurese, and the owners who over the years have succeeded in the three Treviso companies who have benefited on paper from bogus labor supply services are also in trouble.

Money laundering is also contested in the “mind” of the “system”, as it has tried to take part of the money accumulated illegally abroad. The investigation, delegated by the Tempio Pausania prosecutor’s office, lasted two years and the financiers, led by captain Carlo Lazzari, concentrated the complex checks to reconstruct the huge millionaire turnover in the two-year period 2017-2018.

The suspicion of the illegal activities has matured since the first investigations: the soldiers of the Gdf, in fact, immediately discovered that the Olbiese company appeared to have issued invoices for significant transactions despite having just been established. from there began the investigation that led to the reconstruction of the fraudulent activity.