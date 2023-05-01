Home » ‘Fakhar Zaman makes runs for the team’: Sana Mir’s statement uproar
‘Fakhar Zaman makes runs for the team’: Sana Mir’s statement uproar

A statement made by the former captain and commentator of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Sana Mir regarding batsman Fakhar Zaman is being discussed on social media. Some users are defending his statement while others are criticizing him by interpreting his statement against Babar Azam.

In a video viral on social media, Sana Mir can be heard saying for Fakhar Zaman: ‘The best thing about his runs is that they are always for the team.

“If a hundred (runs) is anything, what about a strike rate of 125 when you are going to achieve a target of 300, 350, 330 runs?” Didn’t do it at a strike rate of 100. The best thing about his runs is this.

He added: ‘These are good players and in my opinion that’s why they are so important to the team. Where there are one-run-per-ball players in the team, their role becomes very important.

“He has been very instrumental in any three-hundred-plus-run target, averaging eighty, which is extraordinary.”

Many social media users are criticizing this statement of Sana Mir by interpreting it against Babar Azam, while many users say that Sana did not say anything wrong.

A Twitter user named Akash said: ‘It’s surprising that Sana Mir thinks that a strike rate of 100 is not enough in ODI cricket.’

Similarly, a user named Saba said: ‘It is very disturbing that people like Sana Mir present their opinions as facts. There are already many users on Twitter who hold such views and such a statement from a personality like Sana Mir will encourage such people.

Many social media users also came out in support of Sana Mir and defended her stand.

See also  Brazil: Marielle Franco's legacy lives on

A Twitter user named Imran Siddique wrote that ‘Sana Mir did not even mention Babar Azam’s name and Twitter attacked her.’

Twitter user Fatima Sajjad Shah said: ‘Why is so much hatred being expressed for Sana Mir? He has stated the facts. Fakhar is an important player, although we have many good players in our team but we have few players who can run the game like Fakhar.’

