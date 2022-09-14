Reanimated by the manager of the Mulaz refuge: a 61-year-old German tourist who felt ill yesterday afternoon owes her life to the immediate intervention with a defibrillator. The woman had suddenly collapsed to the ground inside the structure located above Falcade. The manager immediately began resuscitation maneuvers, also using the defibrillator, until the woman recovered. In the meantime, the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter was raised and flew to the refuge, carrying the medical team who continued the intervention. Loaded on board, the hiker was transported to the Belluno hospital. Shortly before, around 4 pm the Val Pettorina Alpine Rescue had intervened at Malga Ombretta, for a 64-year-old hiker exhausted by fatigue. Reached by quad, the man was transported to Malga Ciapela.

A third rescue operation in the mountains was carried out by the helicopter which after Mulaz was then sent to the saddle between Tofana di Dentro and Tofana di Mezzo for a person unable to continue. The 40-year-old German was recovered with a 20-meter winch and taken to Pieve di Cadore.