Tommaso Munari had been lost track Wednesday evening: his wife had given the alarm not finding him on the mobile phone anymore. The teams also searched for him with drones

FALCADE. The 46-year-old hiker from Ferrara, Tommaso Munari, who did not return to the Falcade campsite on the evening of Wednesday 31 August, was found lifeless around mid-morning today 1 September. He had gone out for a walk: his wife, not seeing him return, raised the alarm.

About forty people – including Alpine Rescue, firefighters and volunteers, carabinieri – searched for him in the night: then the discovery.

His wife and son raised the alarm when darkness fell on Val Biois and the cell phone rang empty: it was reachable and perhaps it still had some charge, but Munari did not answer. The cell phone had been identified and the rescuers also used drones for the night search.

Munari had left his caravan parked at the Eden campsite on Wednesday afternoon to go for a walk. He was wearing a dark track suit, boots and a backpack on his shoulder. The baker with a laboratory in Bondeno, in the Ferrara area, was not described as a great walker and everything suggested that he had not gone very far, even if he had not left the destination of his excursion said. The sky did not promise anything good and, in fact, around 3.30 pm on Wednesday a storm had broken out, which must have forced him to find a refuge somewhere. After the bad weather passed, he did not give any news of himself and around dinner time the family members were understandably worried. They started calling him, but never being able to hear him.

The Cnsas and fire brigade teams, the carabinieri began looking for him first in the vicinity of the campsite then extending the search further away.

«He is a seasonal tourist, who comes and goes», they explain from the accommodation facility in via Pecol, «he went for this walk in the afternoon and unfortunately we haven’t seen him again. It was not a good time to set out, given the impending weather that was there. Unlike his wife, we understand that he is not a great walker, so we do not believe that he has gone too far, among other things in an open valley. We trust in the efforts of the many rescuers at work ».

Munari is well known in his parts, in Emilia: he has long been a baker and pastry chef in Bondeno, after a certain period in Cona, a locality in Ferrara. this summer he took his family on vacation to Falcade with the caravan.