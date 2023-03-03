Radamel Falcao García continues to resonate worldwide, as his numbers as a striker have positioned him among the best players of the 21st century.

Falcao occupies position number 54 on the list, who heads it is the Argentine Lionel Messi, who has countless trophies.

Despite the fact that the Colombian has not been at his best level lately and has played little for his club, Rayo Vallecano does not forget all that he has achieved at River, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Galatasaray and his present in Spanish football.

“Where has ‘El Tigre’ gone, have the goals followed him. The Colombian’s football odyssey has taken him to seven different countries, with his most successful spells in Porto, Atlético de Madrid and Monaco. He won back-to-back Europa League titles with different clubs in 2011 and 2012 for Porto and Atleti, a Ligue 1 title with Monaco and is Colombia’s all-time top scorer with 35 goals in 90 matches,” the statement said. english magazine FourFourTwo Who posted the list?

Within the prestigious list, there are also Mbappé, Neymar, Ronaldinho and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.