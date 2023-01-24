The Colombian striker has lost prominence due to the good level of the young Sergio Camello.

Radamel Falcao García faces his second season at Rayo Vallecano, a club in which this season is having a secondary role in the shadow of Sergio Camello, in charge of leading the attack of his team ahead of the Colombian, who has barely started in four games this season.

«Falcao is the best finishing striker in the world in the last twenty-five years. I have not seen since Hugo Sánchez the same thing inside the area ». This is how the president of Rayo, Raúl Martín Presa, the maximum supporter of him, has described the Colombian on more than one occasion to incorporate him into the team in September 2021.

Last season Falcao played 25 games, nine as a starter, and scored six goals in the 938 minutes he played. At present he has eighteen, only four starting from the start, and two goals in 563 minutes.

The person in charge of leading Rayo’s attack is Sergio Camello, on loan from Atlético de Madrid, who in his first adventure in the top flight has played 21 games, seventeen as a starter, and has celebrated five goals in 1,471 minutes, being the top scorer of the team together with Isi Palazón.

The 21-year-old striker from Madrid has eclipsed Falcao, who seems to have gotten used to occupying a place on the bench and trying to be revulsive for the final minutes of matches.

His role within the squad could be further relegated when Raúl de Tomás definitively joins the team’s discipline after four months without being able to play due to not having a file and, for two weeks, being out due to some discomfort in the patellar tendon of the right leg.

What has not gone down since he arrived at Rayo is Falcao’s price. He arrived at Rayo with a market value of two million euros, according to the specialized Transfermarkt portal, and a year and a half later his cost remains the same. It is the lowest value of his professional career since in his early days, when he began to stand out at River Plate back in 2007, his price was at 2.25.

EFE

Related