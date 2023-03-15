Home News “Falco” and “Freddie Mercury” appear in Steyr
News

“Falco” and “Freddie Mercury” appear in Steyr

by admin
“Falco” and “Freddie Mercury” appear in Steyr

If you swapped your e-guitar for a harp high above the clouds and grabbed grand pianos, that also has its advantages. You can fly anywhere. Axel Herrig and Sascha Lien settle on the stage of the Schlossgraben at the music festival with their concert show “Falco meets Queen” for the premiere on July 20th. Director Karl-Michael Ebner emphasizes that the production flown to him is not an artistic emergency landing of the festival. Although there are only four days of rehearsals and resident director Susanne Sommer is on a break this year, together with Lien and Herrig, who are again performing the rock stars “Falco” and “Freddie Mercury”, he has performed from the classics “Rock Me Amadeus” to “We Are the Champions ” wrote a completely new piece for Steyr. “That’s how it was on the Peter Alexander show,” he says, “Peter Alexander is on stage as usual, but episode twelve is completely different from episode eleven.”

In any case, Herrig, a colleague of Ebner’s at the Volksoper, and Lien can draw on a wealth of experience as the characters of the super-cool Viennese and lascivious London rock idols. The motive that two musical geniuses who had never met in earthly life then make heavenly music together is not new. Johann Hölzel already played one of the two leading roles in the musical “Falco meets Amadeus” at the beginning of the millennium in the Deutsches Theater in Munich and in the Theater des Westens in Berlin. Together with Sascha Lien, who was personally selected by Queen guitarist Brian May for the leading role in the internationally acclaimed hit musical “We Will Rock You” in 2007, he then performed the revue “Falco meets Queen ” Premiere.

See also  On March 23 they will unveil a wax sculpture by Omar Geles

The Steyr Music Festival also used the poster motifs from back then with their shimmer and glitter for the summer production. Ebner knows that choosing the program this year is a particular challenge. The homage to the music of Falco and Freddie Mercury is a plowed field. Last October, Herrig and Lien made guest appearances with an orchestral version of “Falco meets Mercury” at a concert show organized by the Lions Club at the Melodium in Peuerbach. In Steyr, the music of the two rock giants is to be re-merged. “It will be a whole new piece,” promises Ebner.

Author

Hannes Fehringer

Local editor Steyr

Hannes Fehringer

Hannes Fehringer

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

700 people were bounced from gas stations for...

Plastic surgeons and anesthesiologists will share experiences and...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources...

Alberto Fernández suffers a herniated lumbar disc and...

Armed individuals looted trucks carrying supplies for the...

The oldest club in Wels is looking for...

Saudi Arabia’s $37 billion contract with Boeing for...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16,...

Bean soup – Alla Pugacheva’s recipe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy