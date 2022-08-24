The aircraft was in technical standstill since last Friday after the green light from Airbus, Babcock has put it back on track

BELLUNO. Ulss 1 Dolomiti had promised: “We will keep Babcock in breath so that he can restore the helicopter rescue service as soon as possible, otherwise the penalties will be triggered”.

And he did so much and said that yesterday afternoon, four days after the emergency-urgency helicopter technical stoppage, Falco returned to fly.

The satisfaction of the healthcare company is such that the note indicates the precise time to the minute in which he returned to service. “Today (yesterday for the reader, ndr) at 16.05 received the green light from Airbus and after the last security checks carried out, Babcock reactivated the operation of Falco, which returned to the service of Suem 118 in Pieve di Cadore ».

A note from which the joy of this novelty shines through almost tangibly.

The basic helicopter rescue in Cadore had stopped flying last Friday at 12.30 when the periodic data download, which is carried out to check in advance for any problems with the vehicle, some alerts were reported, such as to force the aircraft to stop technically. A decision taken to ensure maximum safety of the vehicle and its crew. However, it is a pity that, contrary to the provisions of the tender specifications, the entry into operation of a new helicopter is not paid at the exit of the scene so as to always guarantee the presence of the two aircraft: that of Pieve di Cadore and that of of Cortina guaranteed by Dolomiti Emergency.

Since we are still in the tourist period and in any case in this way the territory was in fact deprived of a service essential for the health of citizens, the Ulss from the solicitations went to the facts by warning Babcock that, in case of failure to insert a new aircraft, sanctions would have started. And it seems that these words have had the desired effect: since yesterday Falco has returned to sail the skies of Belluno to bring aid to those in health difficulties to try to save lives, waging a fight against time.

“The critical issue was resolved today (yesterday for the reader, ndr) “, Concludes its note from the Belluno healthcare company.