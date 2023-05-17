Fall of El Alambrado generates great losses

While the National Infrastructure Alliance, ANI, began the dismantling of the El Alambrado bridge, in limits between Valle del Cauca and Quindíovarious sectors of the latter department expressed their concern about the economic losses they have had due to the collapse of the structure.

As will be remembered, on April 12, the bridge that connected the two regions collapsedcausing the death of two people.

The drivers of passenger buses and cargo vehicles that travel between Quindío and Valle complained about the losses incurred by the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, due to the alternate routes they must travel.

According to transporters, so far the losses in this sector amount to 200 and 300 thousand pesos per day.

On the other hand, a study carried out by the Economic and Social Observatory of Armenia indicated that the losses for this town during the six months that the construction of the new bridge lasts will amount to $50.700 million.

As will be remembered, the national government has informed that the new bridge will be ready for the month of October.

The Observatory report indicates that the manufacturing industry will have losses for $7.300 million, trade $36.000 million, professional activities $7.500 million.

Likewise, 742 jobs will be lost in the trade sector, 640 in manufacturing.

The works

To ANI announced the start of demolition and removal work on the bridge El Alambrado, with the support of various experts and the accompaniment and supervision of the corresponding authorities, guaranteeing the security protocols.

Likewise, he indicated that progress is being made in the execution of the comprehensive environmental plan and the restoration of mobility between Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

The ultimate solution is a new metal structure bridge 102 meters long and 17 meters high which, according to estimates, will begin to operate between the months of October and November of this year.

