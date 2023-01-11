Home News Fall with snowboard, skier injured on Piancavallo
Fall with snowboard, skier injured on Piancavallo

Fall with snowboard, skier injured on Piancavallo

AVIAN. A woman was rescued by the medical crew of the air ambulance on the morning of Wednesday 11 January following the injuries sustained in a fall on the Piancavallo ski slopes while snowboarding.

It was the slope rescue who alerted the single emergency number Nue112: the call was passed on to the regional health emergency operating structure which immediately sent the ambulance to the scene.

The woman, after being stabilized, was transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, with a code of medium gravity.

