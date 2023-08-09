Falling Apart second preview of Ana Blosset’s first album

Falling Apart is the second preview of the first album by Paraguayan singer-songwriter Ana Blosset. It is an emotional song, fused with raw lyrics and a sarcastic sound.

The inspiration for the aforementioned theme arises after being overwhelmed, with anxiety after confinement as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. It was a search for a way out of all that emotional traffic jam.

The emerging artist focused on taking the situation sarcastically, an opportunity in which the first verses were born. For what Falling Apart, became a musical refuge in the face of that fight against fears and insecurities; it becomes a cure.

Ana Blosset explained that the contrast with the lyrics, honest and sad, and a melody, lively and colorful, are the things she likes the most about the song. She added that she feels that it is a journey and a universal experience.

Falling Apart is thus presented as a healing song, as can be seen in the official video clip, where the artist holds a medicine bottle (Blosset’s magic cure for the mind) which refers to the lyrics of the song. Following the same visual line of their previous single, the images were captured with an analog camera.

Ana emphasizes that this song is practically a page torn from her diary, because there is a lot of beauty in sharing something personal. “Only then do we realize that we are all more connected than we think,” she said.

The official video clip of was filmed in the Botanical Garden and scripted by the artist herself along with Gaspar Insfrán, who was also in charge of directing, filming, and editing the material.

The song was composed by Ana Blosset, produced by André Pinheiro and recorded in his studio. Mixing and mastering was done in the US and was in the hands of Mike Dwyer, sound engineer at Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers y Vance Joy.

ABOUT ANA BLOSSET:

20-year-old independent singer-songwriter from Asunción. Music has been part of her life since she was little. Some of her earliest memories are sitting down and listening to her mom sing on her guitar every night, accompanying her to her choir practice, and enjoying ’70s folk music together in the car.

Also influenced by her maternal grandfather, guitarist in a jazz band (Big Boys Serenaders), began taking classical guitar lessons at the age of 4 with Luz Maria Bobadilla, becoming the smallest student in the institute. And she started “composing” around that same age after hearing a song her grandfather wrote. The idea of ​​creating her own music fascinated her and once she started doing it she never stopped.

At school she was part of the music academy, where the other students encouraged her to participate in various talent contests. There she realized that the songs she wrote were well received by the public and this motivated her to continue doing what she loved so much.

At the age of 18, he set out to find a producer to work with on his first project and so, at the end of 2021, he met André Pinheiroguitarist and producer of one of his favorite national bands, DALÍ.

By the beginning of the following year, he was recording his first album, which is scheduled to be released by the end of 2023. Among his greatest influences are artists such as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, James Taylor y Billy Joel. Currently, he is residing in Boston studying music at the Berkele University.