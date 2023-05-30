“Falling hell, the worst event”… Why Haman Nakhwa Festival is Criticized

Tourists suffered great inconvenience as crowds flocked to the ’30th Nakhwa Play’, the so-called K-Fireworks, a representative festival of Haman-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do. As criticism from tourists pointed out this poured out, Haman County issued an official apology under the name of Cho Geun-je, county governor.

On the 28th, Governor Cho said, “I am very sorry for causing various inconveniences to all of you who have visited the county. An unprecedented situation occurred where the local road network was paralyzed due to the crowds that exceeded expectations.

He continued, “I am grateful that the visitors cooperated in an orderly manner despite many inconveniences.”

Haman Nakhwa Nori is a fireworks display in which Nakhwa made by rolling oak charcoal powder in Korean paper is set on fire and blown away along with lotus lanterns. More than 50,000 people attended the Nakhwa Nori held on the 27th, the birthday of the Buddha, which is equivalent to the population of Haman-gun, 61,011 (as of April).

As a large number of tourists flocked to the event, many tourists turned away without seeing the event, and traffic congestion as well as internet and cell phone services were cut off. Criticism pointed out Haman County’s lack of preparation on the Haman County Office website and news comments.

On the bulletin board of the Armed Forces Office, which was opened on the Haman-gun website, posts with titles such as “Worst Event,” “Falling Flower Hell,” and “I will never visit Haman again” were flooded. Haman-gun plans to devise countermeasures by preparing meetings with related organizations.