The Forni Avoltri del Soccorso Alpino station together with the Guardia di Finanza and the helicopter rescue were activated around 3.30 pm on Wednesday 17 August to help an injured hiker descending the path between the Lambertenghi Romanin refuge and the Tolazzi refuge at an altitude of about 1750. meters.

The man, 72 years old from Lestizza, fell backwards violently hitting his back after losing his balance.

While the ground crews were equipping themselves to make themselves available at the base camp set up at the campsite located in Collina, the helicopter rescue took to the scenario by hoisting the technical helicopter, doctor and nurse post.

The hiker, who always remained conscious but suffered a serious trauma, was stabilized on the spot and embarked, then was transferred with the winch to the base camp where he was again visited by the doctor at the ambulance.

The doctor decided to transfer him directly to the hospital in Udine for checks with the air ambulance.