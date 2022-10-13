Home News Falls for 200 meters from the Croda Bianca, foreign hiker dies
Falls for 200 meters from the Croda Bianca, foreign hiker dies

Falls for 200 meters from the Croda Bianca, foreign hiker dies

His companions saw him slip from the Croda Bianca and disappear into the void. It was they who gave the alarm, but for the man, 33, a foreigner, there was nothing more to be done.

The alarm went off around 2.30pm. The man was with two companions who, while they were descending with him, saw him slip and disappear into the void, without obtaining any response to their calls.

Since the exact place of the accident was not known at the beginning, personnel from the Alpine Rescue of Pieve di Cadore prepared for eventual support to the helicopter of the incoming Aiut Alpin Dolomites of Bolzano. Once below the summit, the crew independently identified the lifeless body of the 33-year-old, at about 2,500 meters above sea level, on the Auronzo side.

Downhill from normal, the man had slipped along a snowy stretch, tumbling between rock jumps for 150/200 meters and suffering fatal trauma. The helicopter then loaded the two friends on board and left them downstream.

Subsequently, after having embarked the personnel of the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza of Auronzo for the necessary surveys, the helicopter of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore flew to the point where the body was. Disembarked with the winch, the rescuers embarked and recovered it, and then transported it to Auronzo di Cadore.

