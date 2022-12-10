Listen to the audio version of the article

Fatal accident at work, last night in Gatte, in the Cesena area. Shortly after 2 o’clock a worker of Senegalese origin lost his life falling, according to what has been learned, from the forks of a forklift, a forklift, in a company that deals with industrial packaging in wood and cardboard boxes. The dynamics of the facts are being examined but, from the first information, the man allegedly hit his head in the fall and this cranial trauma would have been fatal to him. The Carabinieri and the Occupational Medicine of the Romagna Ausl intervened on the spot for all the necessary investigations