Home News Falls from forklift, dead worker in Cesena
News

Falls from forklift, dead worker in Cesena

by admin
Falls from forklift, dead worker in Cesena

ServiceWork accident

The dynamics of the facts are being examined but, from the first information, the man would have hit his head in the fall and this cranial trauma would have been fatal to him

Fatal accident at work, last night in Gatte, in the Cesena area. Shortly after 2 o’clock a worker of Senegalese origin lost his life falling, according to what has been learned, from the forks of a forklift, a forklift, in a company that deals with industrial packaging in wood and cardboard boxes. The dynamics of the facts are being examined but, from the first information, the man allegedly hit his head in the fall and this cranial trauma would have been fatal to him. The Carabinieri and the Occupational Medicine of the Romagna Ausl intervened on the spot for all the necessary investigations

See also  Homicides Rome, the horror 16 years ago: this is how the woman De Pau wanted to kill was saved

You may also like

Hit by a car and thrown several meters...

Maccagnan and the FCC funds, “Don’t sell us...

Glass Onion is a rare example of a...

Athletics festival in Bard, rewards for excellence in...

Elections in Lombardy, the agreement between Pd and...

Clumsy Thieves: They steal a mega safe but...

Accident at the Veneto Rally: a navigator dies

Fawn stuck in railing: rescued by firefighters

The CCP’s high-level intensive adjustments and 4 deputy...

Zaia focuses on skiing against depopulation: “The network...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy