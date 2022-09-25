Home News Falls from his horse during a walk and injures his leg: transported to the hospital
News

Falls from his horse during a walk and injures his leg: transported to the hospital

SEAT. A 62-year-old man, in the early afternoon of Sunday 25 September, was transported to the hospital after falling while he was taking a horse ride, in the hamlet of Turrida, in the municipality of Sedegliano.

On the spot, the Centrale Sores of Palmanova sent the helicopter that transported the man to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine to undergo all medical examinations.

The 62-year-old was riding his horse and suddenly fell to the ground: in the fall he sustained a serious leg injury.

The alarm went off immediately: the call to the 112-year-old single emergency number triggered the emergency procedures, with the sending of health workers to the place and the subsequent transport of the 62-year-old to the hospital.

