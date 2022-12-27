Home News Falls from scaffolding, injured worker at Zalf furniture factory
News

Falls from scaffolding, injured worker at Zalf furniture factory

by admin
Falls from scaffolding, injured worker at Zalf furniture factory

Accident at work, this morning, just before 9.30, at Zalf furniture factory of via Marosticana a Maser. A worker, engaged in maintenance work, fell from a scaffolding due to causes being investigated by the Spisal technicians. A flight of three meters.

The alarm raised by colleagues at the 118 operations center was immediate. On the spot, to speed up the rescue operations, theSuem helicopter who proceeded to transport the wounded man to the emergency room of the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso.

His condition they are not serious. On site, in addition to the Spisal, the carabinieri of the Montebelluna company.

See also  Castelfranco, empty 400 thousand euros from the aunt's bank account. Woman on trial

You may also like

Maneuver, tomorrow at 20 the vote of Confidence...

Padua, the will in a drawer: an old...

Beijing Chaoyang Residents Dialogue Exposes Disaster Situation |...

Tax, faster and increasing repayments in 2022: +2...

Work together to promote rural revitalization in an...

The year of Nu Genea – Patrizio Ruviglioni

How to achieve the end of the 2023...

Donatella Bianchi, who is the face of Linea...

Yu Maochun: In the face of international criticism,...

It’s official: Mario Conte is reapplying for mayor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy