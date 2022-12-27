Accident at work, this morning, just before 9.30, at Zalf furniture factory of via Marosticana a Maser. A worker, engaged in maintenance work, fell from a scaffolding due to causes being investigated by the Spisal technicians. A flight of three meters.

The alarm raised by colleagues at the 118 operations center was immediate. On the spot, to speed up the rescue operations, theSuem helicopter who proceeded to transport the wounded man to the emergency room of the Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso.

His condition they are not serious. On site, in addition to the Spisal, the carabinieri of the Montebelluna company.