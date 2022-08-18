Listen to the audio version of the article

The Public Prosecutor of Cagliari has opened an investigation into the death of Stefano Nonnis, the 42-year-old worker from Santadi, an employee of the external company Turismar, who fell from a Saras pier in Sarroch and died by drowning on 17 August.

The file, currently against ignorance, was opened by the prosecutor Diana Lecca with the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter. The investigations were entrusted to the Spresa experts and the Carabinieri of the Labor Inspectorate Unit who will be responsible for reconstructing the exact dynamics of the tragedy.

From what we learn, the worker was working on a pier a couple of meters high when, for unknown reasons, he fell into the sea, drowning. Colleagues attempted to help him, but the 42-year-old lost consciousness. Immediate intervention by the emergency team inside the refinery, but now there was nothing for the man to do. His body was recovered by fire brigade divers.