Falls while climbing, one dead in the Friulian Dolomites – News

A 63-year-old man died during a mountaineering excursion in the Friulian Dolomites in Val di Bricca between the provinces of Pordenone and Udine.





According to a reconstruction, while he was on a rope with another hiker in an inaccessible place he fell for several tens of meters, dying instantly. The investigations to reconstruct exactly the dynamics of the accident are being conducted by the carabinieri of the Cimolais station (Pordenone), coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Udine.





On the spot the technicians of the Valcellina mountain rescue, who recovered the body with the helicopter of the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia.



