ENEMONZO. It was the timely coordination of the Sores nurses, combined with the competence of the helicopter rescue team that on Sunday 16 October the dramatic consequences for an accident in the mountains were averted.

Involuntary protagonist of the incident was a cyclist who, while he was riding his bicycle along a stretch of dirt road, in Enemonzo, near the dairy, crashed to the ground, sustaining serious injuries.

It happened around 3 pm. After the call for help, the nurses from the Sores Regional Health Emergency Operating Structure sent the helicopter crew and an ambulance from Ampezzo to the scene.

The health teams took charge of the pensioner who was stabilized, intubated, and transported in serious condition to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.