Fally Ipupa to defend Congolese culture, a call of joy for music lovers

The most fashionable Congolese artist, Fally Ipupa known as “Aigle” performs this Saturday, November 25 at U-Arena in the Parisian city in France to defend the standard of Congolese music. This evening concert will take place in the largest indoor hall in Europe with a maximum capacity of 40,000 seats with 44 projectors, a giant screen of 2,600 square meters, 266 LED projectors, a free high-definition wifi service, refreshment bars, dressing rooms , sponsored shows.

It is a great day of joy for the Congolese and African public and all lovers of the art of Orpheus throughout the world. Far from it, a distress call like the hit Mayday, from the album Stratégie 7. It’s more of a day of joy.

It’s not “science fiction” for the former Quartier Latin, it’s a concert that sounds like a “VIP”, for Dicap the marvel who is reputed to have a very professional team, far from being bad ” bad Company “.

Looking closely, there is a strong mobilization among the Congolese here and elsewhere. Several surprise musicians are also invited. The adrenaline just keeps building.

IN EMMANUEL MACRON’S LAND, FALLY AMONG US

The security services and the prefecture are also on the lookout to thwart any possible sabotage of this concert by the gang of the famous fighter, Boketshu 1st and other ill-intentioned people.

Everything suggests that in the country of Emmanuel Macron, Fally Ipupa will be among his fans “God among us style” for a unique sound.

In Kinshasa, according to the latest news, at the GD field in Lemba, a giant screen will be set up to broadcast this major cultural event in real time and in full.

A modular, versatile and modern venue with a surface area of ​​94,000 m², Paris La Défense Arena is the resident stadium of the Racing 92 rugby club, and hosts a varied cultural and sporting program. This room has become the international reference for the biggest shows. In two years, the arena has welcomed more than 1.5 million spectators.

Nesta Stones

