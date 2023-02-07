Home News False alarm caused panic in the Migration office in Valledupar
News

False alarm caused panic in the Migration office in Valledupar

by admin
False alarm caused panic in the Migration office in Valledupar

At around 5:30 in the afternoon on Monday, officials from the Colombian Migration office in Valledupar were evacuated due to a false alarm generated by suspicion of an explosive device.

According to the authorities, a citizen observed that they left a box in a house with bars near the entity that aroused suspicion of an attack, making it necessary to call the National Police.

However, when the uniformed officers arrived with an anti-explosive group, they verified that it was garbage.

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis León Rodríguez explained that the evacuation of the employees was part of the protocol and to be able to give a piece of peace to the community.

See also  Explosion in an office building in Milan: a dying woman

You may also like

8,000 Mafia Assets Are Missing: SAE Director

Only 60 thousand seats?

Today 105,000 students return to classes in Meta...

Government filed the PND: “Colombia world power of...

Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Rural Work Conference Held...

Jorge Iván Ospina spoke before the announcement of...

They prepare their lists for the next regional...

Flowers bloom in China, full of vitality_Hangzhou Net

Work begins on the first section of Avenida...

Obligations without a budget

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy