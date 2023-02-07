At around 5:30 in the afternoon on Monday, officials from the Colombian Migration office in Valledupar were evacuated due to a false alarm generated by suspicion of an explosive device.

According to the authorities, a citizen observed that they left a box in a house with bars near the entity that aroused suspicion of an attack, making it necessary to call the National Police.

However, when the uniformed officers arrived with an anti-explosive group, they verified that it was garbage.

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Colonel Luis León Rodríguez explained that the evacuation of the employees was part of the protocol and to be able to give a piece of peace to the community.