False anti-covid vaccines, singer Madame and tennis player Giorgi investigated

False anti-covid vaccines, singer Madame and tennis player Giorgi investigated

The Vicenza singer Madame (born Francesca Calearo, 20) and the professional tennis player Camila Giorgi, 30, are involved in the investigation launched by the Public Prosecutor of Vicenza into false anti-Covid vaccinations, which led to her arrest in February of three people, including two doctors.

The alleged crime against the singer and the tennis player – reports the Giornale di Vicenza – is ideological forgery, due to alleged irregularities in the procedure for obtaining the Green pass. The two are on the client list of one of the arrested doctors, but they are not her patients.

According to the investigation hypothesis, they may have gone specifically to the Vicenza study to obtain the Green pass even though they did not undergo prophylaxis. It remains to be ascertained whether the two public figures carried out the vaccination or not; for the singer’s performances, however, at the time of the events it was enough to have a swab with a negative result to be able to work. The two doctors were released in the meantime, because the risk of repeating the crime had fallen.

