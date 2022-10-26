SAN DANIELE. They had already tried to ask for it during the preliminary hearing, it was granted to them during the trial on the case of the false dop hams: the request for probation (map) for the entrepreneur Stefano Fantinel together with Giuseppe Peressini and Lucio Della Vedova accepted , all of San Daniele. They are defended by the lawyer Luca Ponti, who yesterday in front of the judge Milena Granata distinguished the position of the three assisted from that of the other defendants. With the test the process is suspended pending the outcome of a specific program of public utility works. The positive outcome of the test entails the extinction of the crime.

The outcome of the maps will be examined by the judge on March 16 next year while the trial (among the disputed hypotheses in various capacities: aggravated commercial fraud, counterfeiting of the dop mark, scam to obtain regional contributions) was postponed to November 24 .

An investigation that, initially, had assumed important dimensions in terms of the number of persons investigated: there were 23, while in 52 cases a direct citation was carried out. Between settlements, map in the preliminary hearing phase and shortened, the indictments had been 16 (one person, in the meantime, had died) further dropped following the requests for probation on Tuesday 25 October.

The most serious charge, that of the associative bond, is excluded from the point of view of the accusations. A turning point from which several maps had arisen, the same ones requested by the lawyer of Fantinel, Peressini and Della Vedova yesterday.