False Rumors of Open Doors: Deceptive Tactics Target Migrants at US-Mexico Border

False Rumors of US Border Openings Cause Chaos in Ciudad Juárez-El Paso

Juarez City.- False rumors that the United States would open its doors to migrants have caused chaos and disappointment for thousands of people on the Ciudad Juárez-El Paso border. Activists, officials, and migrants themselves have identified transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), political interests, and those seeking to pressure the border crossing as responsible for spreading false information through social media.

Enrique Valenzuela, coordinator of the State Council of Population (Coespo), explained that ill-intentioned individuals exploit the hope of migrants and manipulate information, causing them to make poorly-informed decisions. False rumors led groups of migrants to gather at the Rio Grande on six occasions this year, as well as at the Paso del Norte international bridge. On one occasion, they even attempted to enter forcefully.

Valenzuela emphasized that migrants are the ones who suffer the most from these false rumors. He believes that profit-seeking individuals take advantage of their vulnerability and the desperation for a better life. The State Council of Population coordinator also suggested that some migrants themselves may release these rumors to generate more pressure and force the American authorities to accept them. However, this narrative is detached from reality, and security measures are continually reinforced instead.

The El Paso Sector Border Patrol has urged migrants to ignore false information from transnational criminal organizations and unofficial sources. They emphasize that the border is not open to irregular migration and advise people to trust official information from the United States Government.

The spread of false information through social networks has not only caused disappointment but has also affected migrants’ access to shelters. Many have been repelled by pepper spray and have faced stigmatization from the binational community. Those fortunate enough to enter the United States have often been returned through various borders. The false rumor of the US opening its borders to send migrants to Canada caused around 1,500 people to form a caravan along the Rio Grande on February 8. As a result, they lost their places in local shelters and faced uncertainty.

Deisy Salguero, a Salvadoran migrant, lamented the deception, noting how false rumors have repeatedly dashed their hope for a better future. She expressed her desire to return to the city center after discovering the truth.

On March 29, over 1,500 migrants crossed the Rio Grande, believing false rumors that the US Government would receive them following an incident at the National Institute of Migration (INM). However, they were swiftly expelled to Mexico through other borders.

Similar incidents occurred on multiple occasions, including April 10 and August 7. Each time, hopeful migrants were met with disappointment as the false rumors were debunked. Tear gas was used to disperse crowds and restore order.

Cristina Coronado, the coordinator of the Ministry for Migrants of the Missionary Society of San Columbano in Ciudad Juárez, criticized the lack of coordination and silence from authorities on both sides of the border. She also expressed concern about the irresponsible actions of the United States, allowing irregular entries instead of ensuring regular and safe processes for migrants.

This manipulation of vulnerable migrants for political use has become all too common in recent years, and activists like Coronado call for better protections and coordinated efforts to address these challenges.

