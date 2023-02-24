By Luis Hernando Castaño Serna

legal office

Fundación Universitaria Católica Lumen Gentium

It is evident that the administration of justice in our country faces great challenges, for the authority in charge of judging and sentencing the application of the laws, the scourge of false witnesses is of great concern, since at present the exponential growth of cases is perceived. in which, false testimonies are discovered as a product of private interests, where there are subjects who offer their services as witnesses to favor or even decline the quality of one or more people.

It is important to highlight the importance of the testimony of a witness, since it is presumed a great contribution for the judges when clarifying the facts; therefore, the person who becomes a witness is legally obliged to tell the truth.

Now, it is not difficult to imagine the damage that a person who has been trained to deceive in a certain case can cause, regardless of the damage that it generates not only to the legal-procedural system, but also to the particularity of a party, a false testimony can favor or harm the investigated, without forgetting the grievance suffered by the victim.

It is pertinent to go to the book written by Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, an expert lawyer in evidentiary and criminal law, entitled “THE FALSE TESTIMONY”, which gains value within the investigation of this phenomenon. There, he explains how worrisome the appearance of an organized criminal group dedicated to making false testimonies in Colombia is, and the way it carries out studies and analyzes in order to persuade the outcome of a process, introducing justice to the current wishes of those who can pay for their services.

In the execution of Criminal Law, it implies the existence of a particular fact, which gives rise to the investigation of punitive conduct, which stands out when the prosecution seeks to expose before an authority, those who are presumed to have committed a crime that threatens a protected legal right, so that he can obtain precise knowledge and a clear conviction to finally argue his decision.

Article 8 of Law 890 of 2004 modifies the Colombian penal code as follows: “Art 442 False Testimony. Whoever, in judicial or administrative action, under the gravity of an oath before a competent authority, totally or partially lacks the truth or the street, will incur a prison term of 6 to 12 years. Therefore, it is not just a question of lying, but of altering or hiding to any degree the veracity of the facts.

It can be concluded that testimonial evidence, being a means of proof to confirm the truth, should be treated with great importance by the administration of justice and the collegiate that is responsible for making our laws, setting the parameters and being rigorous when studying their application.

Comments