Fake vaccinations to get the Green pass anyway, without taking the drug against Covid. All in defiance of the national health service. Last February it was the Vicenza prosecutor’s office that conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the doctors Daniela Grillone Tecioiu ed Erich Volker Goepel and the doctor’s partner, Andrew Giacoppo. About ten months after that investigation, opened with the hypothesis of the crime of corruption for acts contrary to official duties, ideological falsehood committed by the public official in public documents and embezzlement, it turns out there are also excellent suspects among the clients of doctors No vax.

There is the singer Madame, stage name of Francesca Calearo20 years old, how he rebuilds the Vicenza newspaper. And with her there is also the tennis player from the Marches Camila Giorgi. Both, evidently, needed the certificate of vaccination to move and meet work commitments in Italy and abroad. The hypothesized crime against both would be that of false ideology.

The investigation by the Vicenza flying squad was triggered on a report from the Local Health Authority 8, where the director’s officials Giusy Bonavina they had become suspicious of the large number of vaccines required by the doctor’s Vicenza office Grillone Tecioiu. But the false vaccinations, according to the Mobile investigators, would also have been made in the study of my colleague, Dr. Goepel, who works in the province. His arrest, it should be specified, was then canceled by the Review because, according to the judges, there was no danger of the crime being repeated. Grillone Tecioiu, the main figure around whom the investigation revolves, was also released and reinstated.

To complete the investigations, the policemen of the police station also had to concentrate on the clients of the medical offices, among whose names those of the singer Madame and the tennis player Giorgi stand out. As reported by the Vicenza newspaper, the artist had been assisted by Dr. Grillone Tecioiu for some time. Giorgi, on the other hand, was born and lives in Macerata and there are no links with the province of Vicenza.

The rules required to carry out these two professions are also different: in the case of artists, a negative swab was enough to be able to perform. For tennis players, however, the question is a bit more complex. And that’s why the investigation papers have already been sent to the Italian tennis federation.