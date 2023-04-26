False works of art discovered and seized, one charged – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, APRIL 26 – The Guardia di Finanza of Venice has concluded an investigation, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor of Verona, which has made it possible to seize numerous works of art falsely attributed to Filippo De Pisis, Giacomo Balla, Piero Dorazio and Tancredi Parmeggiani denouncing a Veronese art dealer.



The seizure is part of a broader investigation that recently led to the seizure of counterfeit works attributed to Giambattista Tiepolo (the greatest eighteenth-century Venetian painter) and Beppe Ciardi (famous late 19th century landscape painter from Treviso). As part of the same investigation, the commercialization of 11 works of art falsely attributed, among others, to world-famous artists of the caliber of Giorgio De Chirico (one painting), Mario Schifano (one painting) and Pablo Picasso ( a sculpture), all sold between 2019 and 2022 to a professional from Belluno, at the hands of an art dealer from Verona.



The investigation originates from an activity undertaken by the Fiamme Gialle lagoon dedicated to the economic-financial control of the art market through the analysis of the commercial operations carried out by the operators of the sector (galleries, auction houses and traders) both from the point of view tax, and for the related anti-money laundering obligations. At the conclusion of the judicial police activity, the art dealer from the province of Verona was reported for the crimes of aggravated fraud, receiving stolen goods and selling 11 counterfeit works of art. (HANDLE).

