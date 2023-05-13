Families affected by the winter season received aid from the Government of Casanare – news

The first emergencies derived from the rain occurred in mid-April in the municipality of Hato Corozal.

The family of Mrs. Alejandrina Corredor, one of the homes most affected by the storm that hit this territory in the north of the department; along with 31 other families from this same municipality, they were treated with humanitarian aid.

The response was made by the Disaster Risk Management Department, under the accompaniment and support of the Municipal Mayor’s Office and Volunteer Firefighters, after the latter carried out the respective censuses of the affected families in their homes and belongings, after a gale and flood , in some neighborhoods of the town and in the village of El Cedral.

“Hard work has been done in the construction of preventive and mitigation works, to reduce economic losses, but in the face of these circumstances that are uncontainable, such as the case of a gale, we are prepared with this aid, to support vulnerable homes when they they have these calamities”, explained Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare.

Source: Government of Casanare

