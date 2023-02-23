Home News Families from Meta learn to grow vegetables on their own land – news
Families from Meta learn to grow vegetables on their own land – news

Families from Meta learn to grow vegetables on their own land – news

With an investment of more than 5,457 million pesos by the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development of Meta, the Meta government leads projects to strengthen capacities for the production of vegetables in peasant, family, and community agriculture as an alternative for economic reactivation and food security in the department of Meta.

With this purpose, the Secretariat carries out socialization in 13 municipalities, 23 associations and 772 beneficiaries with a productive line of chonto tomato, onion, coriander, paprika, cucumber, green beans and turmeric.

Likewise, the delivery of equipment and agricultural material for the families that benefit from this venture, which will also have assistance for the marketing of their final harvest.

The beneficiaries dispose of the land and labor, and the project provides the necessary inputs and technical advice, through the intervention of an interdisciplinary team of professionals, which guarantees the development of these crops in each of the Family Productive Units.

Currently, the beneficiaries receive different training modules on: principles and practices of sustainable tropical production with a systemic approach; vegetable production under a sustainability approach, agroecological management of vegetable cultivation, production of bioinputs and biofertilizers and alternative marketing strategies for peasant economy products.

Source: Government of Meta

