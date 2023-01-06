Home News Families, incomes and consumption are growing but savings are falling and the tax burden is rising
News

by admin
Families, incomes and consumption are growing but savings are falling and the tax burden is rising

Income and consumption are growing, savings are falling and the tax burden is increasing. It is the photograph taken by Istat in a recent report.

Household income increases, but savings decrease

In the third quarter of last year, the statistical body explained in the context of a survey on quarterly accounts, the income of consumer households increased in nominal terms by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption grew by 4.1%. According to Istat, “the propensity to save of consumer families is estimated at 7.1%, down by 1.9 points compared to the previous quarter”. And it has “dropped to lower levels than in the pre-covid period”. Purchasing power, held back by price growth (+1.6% growth in the implicit consumption deflator), nevertheless grew on the previous quarter by 0.3%. Also in the third quarter, the investment rate of consumer households is estimated at 7.1%, down by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, as a result of the previously reported increase in gross disposable income.

Tax pressure grows: +1.9%

At the same time, the tax burden on households has grown. In the period under consideration, the tax burden was 42.7%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

