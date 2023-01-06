Listen to the audio version of the article

Income and consumption are growing, savings are falling and the tax burden is increasing. It is the photograph taken by Istat in a recent report.

Household income increases, but savings decrease

In the third quarter of last year, the statistical body explained in the context of a survey on quarterly accounts, the income of consumer households increased in nominal terms by 1.9% compared to the previous quarter, while final consumption grew by 4.1%. According to Istat, “the propensity to save of consumer families is estimated at 7.1%, down by 1.9 points compared to the previous quarter”. And it has “dropped to lower levels than in the pre-covid period”. Purchasing power, held back by price growth (+1.6% growth in the implicit consumption deflator), nevertheless grew on the previous quarter by 0.3%. Also in the third quarter, the investment rate of consumer households is estimated at 7.1%, down by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, as a result of the previously reported increase in gross disposable income.

Tax pressure grows: +1.9%

At the same time, the tax burden on households has grown. In the period under consideration, the tax burden was 42.7%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.