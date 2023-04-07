Public calamity was declared.

After a departmental Risk Management council, 11 families from Pereira and 5 families from Santa Rosa de Cabal, which are located in an area close to the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, were evacuated.

The Governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo explained to the capital media that “the evacuation of the families that are located within the perimeter of the 15 kilometers surrounding the volcano has been ordered, there are 5 of Santa Rosa. The peremptory order is the evacuation, obviously we provide the conditions so that these families have a decent place to stay while the emergency passes. The same happens in Pereira, there are 11 families”.

In addition, the president issued the declaration of public calamity in Risaralda to streamline resources and address the situation.

“This is to be able to make measures viable and flexible and make decisions on budget matters and thus become more agile in the face of eventualities that may arise,” he told El Tiempo.

Tamayo also reported that the decision was made to prohibit the entry of buses to the terminals of Santa Rosa de Cabal and San Vicente.

“Because the very size of the vehicle can cause us difficulties in an evacuation case. We appointed a broad commission to visit these two places and define the capacity and thus avoid difficulties. We do not want to take radical measures either, but we do want to be prudent in defining the number of tourists who enter and anticipate that at any moment we will have to carry out a massive evacuation,” the president stressed.

Meanwhile, the department’s Department of Agricultural Development is evaluating the evacuation processes for cattle and other animals that are in the risk zone.

For their part, the Military Forces are providing support in the rural area of ​​Santa Rosa de Cabal on the roads of the San Vicente and La Laguna thermal paths for the maintenance of yellow machinery.

In that area, six families from Campo Alegre must evacuate and move safely to another place.

On the other hand, in the city of Manizales, the soldiers together with the National Risk Management Unit and the Red Cross, concentrate humanitarian aid to give an immediate response to families in need. Zero zone

