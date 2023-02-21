Prisoners’ relatives are forced to buy ‘food packages’ from prisons.

The relatives of the inmates of the maximum security prison of Zacatecoluca, in El Salvador, must buy food and items such as toilet paper and clothing in that prison. You can’t bring anything from outside.

As reported by Infobae, since December 2022, relatives of inmates in various prisons in El Salvador are forced to buy food packages and basic supplies from the prison, one a month for $170.

«What they buy for that money are seven small packages whose contents are not detailed in the sheets that the jailers have pasted on the prison walls. Family members only know that they give 35 dollars for food, 15 for hygiene items, 30 for clothing, 20 for cleaning the area, and 70 for miscellaneous items,” the media reported.

And it is that the General Directorate of Penal Centers of El Salvador (DGCP), since the end of last year, began to make the mandatory charges of 170 dollars for the maximum security prison in Zacatecoluca and in at least two other prisons, in Apanteos and in Izalco.

Infobae found that in addition to the system of mandatory packages, in these prisons there is a system of “institutional stores” to which the relatives of the prisoners deposit sums of between 5 and 150 dollars a month so that the inmates have the right to have a number of identification that he uses to buy in stores located inside the prisons. With this accreditation, according to the report of that medium, inmates can buy basic necessities or treat themselves to some ‘luxuries’, such as a Coca Cola.

“They buy everything at a premium. A Coca Cola that costs 2.50 dollars outside is sold there for 10 dollars,” said the relative of an inmate.

According to the investigation, it is impossible to know how the prison authorities in El Salvador use the money given to them by the relatives of the inmates, or if that money is used in accordance with the provisions of the law. “It is not possible to know because the government of Nayib Bukele has declared all information about prisons and their security policies as confidential,” says the report.

The newspaper concludes that the Bukele government must be receiving some 17 million dollars each month for these charges if one takes into account that, from March 2022 to the present, the prison system of El Salvador has received some 64,000 prisoners who, according to Official figures have been added to the population of about 40,000 that already existed before the emergency regime decreed almost a year ago.