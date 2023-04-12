That January 17, 2019, was a date that forever changed the lives of the 22 families who were victims of the terrorist attack on the General Santander Cadet School of the National Police in Bogotá, an event that was apparently orchestrated by militants of the THE N.

Two of these families belong to the department of Risaralda, one in Pereira, the Molina-Peláez family, and the other in Belén de Umbría, the Rodas-Agudelo family. Following these events, these and the other 20 affected families have been requesting that they be heard in those requests that are made and with which it is intended to clarify the events that occurred that day and if in reality the barbarity of this event belongs to the ELN.

meeting with the president

Jhon Diego Molina, father of cadet Diego Alejandro Molina Peláez, told this medium that it was possible to specify that two members of the 22 affected families could be part of the meeting with President Gustavo Petro, representing all of them before the national government, which What is sought is that there is truth, justice and reparation, where through the statements delivered by this group outside the law, it can be known what the truth is, if there were internal people of said institution involved, who have allowed the entry of the vehicle with the explosive material, since the easy access that was presented for said vehicle has been striking in the case.

What is intended with the inclusion of the representatives of these two families in the dialogue tables, is to know first-hand what the ELN spokesmen have to say, for which the president took note, although this situation has not yet been Defined, the meeting with the president could also be carried out through the management of the National Victims Unit, inclusion in the tables, is what he is looking for in the first place.

Members of the families of cadets Juan Felipe Manjarrez and Juan Diego Ayala, natives of Meta and Bogotá respectively, were the representatives in the meeting held with the President of the Republic.