The Government is studying the doubling, starting from 2023, of the single universal allowance – which would therefore go from 100 to 200 euros – for families with four children or more, to be included in the budget law. It is one of the proposals put forward by the Ministry of the Family to support large families in the care and maintenance of their children.

“Family and birth rate are at the first point of our program and despite the emergency situation we will soon give a first signal, correcting the single check which in its current formulation paradoxically penalizes the most numerous families”: was the promise of Eugenia Roccella, Minister for the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities at the Forum of Family Associations, which met last Saturday 12 November in Rome.

“Family quotient”: tax authorities, nursery schools, school canteens, here’s what changes with the new calculation system that could send ISEE to the attic

According to data from the INPS Observatory, in the first 7 months of activity, the single universal allowance disbursed a total of almost 9 billion euros to around 6 million families with 9.3 million children. The average amount for each child is 145 euros per month, while for each nucleus the average rises to 233 euros.

In detail, the data show that the majority of applications come from families with one child (2.6 million) and two children (2.1 million), while they drop drastically already starting from those with three children (less than 400,000 families) and decrease further as we reach four children (58,000), five children (less than 10,000) and six or more children (3,180 families).