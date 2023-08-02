Family Desperate for Answers as Body of Johnny Gutierrez Goes Missing after Mysterious Death in Florida

Title: Family Demands Answers After Mysterious Disappearance of Honduran Man’s Body in Florida

Date: August 1, 2023

Author: Luis Fernando Licona

Jacksonville, Florida – In a tragic turn of events, Johnny Gutiérrez, a 44-year-old Honduran immigrant residing in Jacksonville, California, reportedly passed away from a heart attack last week. However, his grieving family in Honduras finds themselves desperately searching for answers regarding his body’s whereabouts, with seemingly no assistance forthcoming from authorities.

The news of Johnny Gutiérrez’s sudden demise reached his family in Villanueva, the city where he grew up before migrating to the United States two decades ago, on Tuesday, July 25. Overwhelmed by sadness, his relatives have been left in the dark about the location and conditions of his remains.

Although Gutiérrez had been married and had two children with an American citizen, his relationship had since ended. According to his sister, Suny Gutiérrez, their attempts to gather information from his ex-wife have been met with frustration: “We spoke with his ex-wife, and she only tells us that he died of a heart attack,” Suny shared, bewildered by the lack of communication regarding her brother’s body.

As days turn into weeks without any progress, growing concern grips the Gutiérrez family, who are eager to repatriate Johnny’s body to ensure a proper Christian burial. Their worries are compounded by the fact that his ex-wife has since ceased all contact, leaving them without any means to pursue the matter further.

Johnny Gutiérrez, originally from Choluteca, spent significant portions of his life in Villanueva before embarking on his journey to the United States in 2003. Initially settling in Orlando, Florida, he eventually found a new home in Jacksonville.

Notably, Johnny was the son of renowned journalist Genaro Gutiérrez, known for his work at Futura radio in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. His sister, Suny Gutiérrez, also follows in the family’s journalistic footsteps.

While the circumstances surrounding Johnny Gutiérrez’s untimely death remain shrouded in mystery, his loved ones can only hope for answers and assistance from the Florida authorities. Suny Gutiérrez reached out to the Honduran community in Florida, pleading for their support in locating her brother’s body.

As this heart-wrenching saga unfolds, it raises concerns about the experiences of Hondurans living in the United States and the difficulties they may face in the face of tragedy. The Gutiérrez family deserves answers, closure, and the opportunity to mourn their beloved Johnny properly.

This is an ongoing investigation, and any individuals with information regarding Johnny Gutiérrez’s case are urged to come forward and assist the authorities. The family’s quest for closure and the repatriation of Johnny’s remains continues, highlighting the significance of community support during times of immense grief and uncertainty.

Hondurans in the United States, especially those in Florida, are closely following this distressing situation, hopeful for a resolution that will bring solace to the Gutiérrez family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

