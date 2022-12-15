Candlelight visits to family doctors’ surgeries tomorrow, December 15 to protest against the government and the lack of responses to the category. From 5pm the lights of the doctors’ offices will go out for a few minutes and visits will continue by candlelight.

This is an initiative of the national Fimmg to start a protest process for the lack of responses to the category, increasingly in difficulty from the point of view of workloads, bureaucratic commitment and lack of economic refreshments.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness among public opinion and national and regional politics regarding the serious situation of lack of economic, organizational and managerial resources in which General Medicine finds itself left alone to manage a territorial assistance which has now reached collapse, in the face of care requests have grown dramatically, but without adequate organizational support, for example, of administrative and nursing staff who can cope with a bureaucratic load that has become asphyxiating, no longer sustainable», says Umberto Rossa, president of the Fimmg of Belluno.

«We», continues Rossa, «we adhere with conviction to the initiative “The day of outpatient visits by candlelight” and we invite our members to turn off the lights on that day and to visit patients by candlelight. The symbolic protest was also called against the exclusion of family doctors’ clinics from the concessions against high energy costs and inflation provided for businesses and professional studios by the DL Aiuti quater. An exclusion for which the reasons are not understood, given that, unlike other professionals, the family doctor cannot adjust the rates of his services to the costs incurred, being a public service regulated by an agreement with the National Health Service, however, it stops at 2018″.