Home News Family doctors protest: candlelight visits on December 15th
News

Family doctors protest: candlelight visits on December 15th

by admin
Family doctors protest: candlelight visits on December 15th

Candlelight visits to family doctors’ surgeries tomorrow, December 15 to protest against the government and the lack of responses to the category. From 5pm the lights of the doctors’ offices will go out for a few minutes and visits will continue by candlelight.

This is an initiative of the national Fimmg to start a protest process for the lack of responses to the category, increasingly in difficulty from the point of view of workloads, bureaucratic commitment and lack of economic refreshments.

“The initiative aims to raise awareness among public opinion and national and regional politics regarding the serious situation of lack of economic, organizational and managerial resources in which General Medicine finds itself left alone to manage a territorial assistance which has now reached collapse, in the face of care requests have grown dramatically, but without adequate organizational support, for example, of administrative and nursing staff who can cope with a bureaucratic load that has become asphyxiating, no longer sustainable», says Umberto Rossa, president of the Fimmg of Belluno.

«We», continues Rossa, «we adhere with conviction to the initiative “The day of outpatient visits by candlelight” and we invite our members to turn off the lights on that day and to visit patients by candlelight. The symbolic protest was also called against the exclusion of family doctors’ clinics from the concessions against high energy costs and inflation provided for businesses and professional studios by the DL Aiuti quater. An exclusion for which the reasons are not understood, given that, unlike other professionals, the family doctor cannot adjust the rates of his services to the costs incurred, being a public service regulated by an agreement with the National Health Service, however, it stops at 2018″.

See also  The Municipal Supply and Marketing Cooperative launched a special party class on party history learning and education and a special discussion on "What can I do for the creation of a high place for party building"

You may also like

Bus strike in Udine on Friday: economic support...

Sun Chunlan went to Beijing to change the...

Internet Hospitals Release New Crown Prescriptions Online, Many...

Fdi proposal, free wild boar hunting in the...

108 kinds of Chinese and Western medicine products...

Qatargate, Francesco Giorgi confesses before the judges and...

Guaranteeing continuous supply of medicines for the public,...

Peru, clashes after the coup: four Italian tourists...

Study Notes for the 20th National Congress of...

Presepi Fvg, the tradition that takes shape: how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy