Family fun in the mountains of Oberaudorf

Diverse activities and numerous hiking routes make Oberaudorf the perfect family destination.

Summer is just around the corner. In the warm season there is hardly anything better than enjoying and exploring nature. Hiking offers a wonderful opportunity to relax far away from everyday life in the city and to experience the beauty of the landscape up close. Whether in the mountains, by lakes or in the woods – nature has the right hiking trails for every taste and requirement. You can not only be physically active, but also recharge your batteries and clear your head. So it’s no wonder that hiking is a popular holiday activity in nature, which more and more people are enthusiastic about.

Hiking is an attractive leisure activity, especially for families. It represents a great opportunity to spend time together in nature, explore unknown places together and experience new adventures. Incidentally, extensive hikes promote physical fitness and help to develop a better awareness of nature and one’s own environment.

The number of hiking routes around the idyllic climatic health resort of Oberaudorf in the Bavarian foothills of the Alps is almost endless – the area offers mountain enthusiasts of all ages easy and challenging tours of varying difficulty. Also known as the “Pearl of the Inn Valley”, the place offers natural relaxation and a varied program for young and old – whether for a day trip or a family holiday.

Photo: Tourist Information Oberaudorf

Holiday in nature

Photo: Tourist Information Oberaudorf

Numerous hiking trails lead through the region on flat paths and challenging routes. Experienced alpinists climb the Brünnstein and enjoy the wonderful view of the surrounding Alps, beginners and families hike across the colorful blooming alpine meadows to the local mountain Hocheck. Alternatively, vacationers can take a shortcut with the mountain railway and start fantastic tours at the top. In summer, the hiking and local line takes guests between Oberaudorf and Kiefersfelden to the starting point of numerous possibilities, or they use the Wendelstein ring line via the Sudelfeld to Schliersee and to Bad Feilnbach.

If you don’t want to be on your own, you can take part in a guided hike. The mountain hiking guides know the region very well, know where the hidden paths are and have great stories to tell. From June to October, guided summit, alpine and themed hikes take place several times a week.

Action, excitement and fun at the Hocheck

Photo: Tourist Information Oberaudorf

The adventure mountain Oberaudorf-Hocheck is a leisure area that is deliberately designed for families and has many exciting opportunities to spend the whole day actively in the fresh air. There are many family-friendly hikes to choose from and the little ones can discover exciting stories and legends of the region as well as many different play stations on the play and legend trail. At the gold panning facility at the mountain station, children can search for small gold nuggets and precious stones like real gold hunters. But there is also plenty of action: With the Oberaudorfer Flieger, a flying fox facility, the freefall slide or the summer toboggan run, you can return to the valley with a lot of adrenaline and delight the whole family.

Water fun for the whole family

The area in the Bergwelten Oberaudorf is characterized by water fun and action. Families can hike to the waterfalls on the Tatzelwurm, in the Arzmoos or the Gießenbachklamm and experience a unique natural spectacle. But the many crystal-clear lakes are also a great change on warm summer days. Be it to cool off after a hike or to sunbathe and have a picnic – here the little ones can really let off steam. The Hödenauer See also offers water fun for all water skiers or wakeboarders and of course also for those who want to become one.

Little cavers

On site in Oberaudorf, families can go on any number of hikes that will amaze the little ones and awaken the explorer in them. How about a hike to the Luegstein Cave, also known as the “Grafenloch”? What a knightly cave castle looked like in the High and Late Middle Ages can be studied using the impressive remains of the wall of the Grafenloch.

Tip: mountain hiking school

Photo: Tourist Information Oberaudorf

No hiking practice yet? No problem at all: Germany’s first hikers will find hiking beginners in Oberaudorf mountain hiking school . Here you will learn everything you need to know about the right equipment, reading maps and assessing the weather. Well prepared, the very first hike will definitely be a uniquely beautiful mountain experience.

Hotels steeped in tradition, good shopping opportunities, rustic restaurants and alpine pastures with regional specialties as well as a wide range of leisure and cultural activities round off the holiday experience in Oberaudorf and make the place a perfect travel destination.

You can find more information about family activities and suitable accommodation here here .