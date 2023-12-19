Family in court for dispute over 3.2 million euro winnings in lottery

© Shutterstock

A lotto draw in the Netherlands ended in court this week. According to a resident of Rijswijk, his father-in-law stole his winning ticket, making him 3.2 million euros richer in one fell swoop.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:07 AM

On October 1 of this year, the ‘Dream Prize’ was drawn in the Netherlands. A Dutch Lottery draw where the winner receives no less than 10,000 euros per month or 3.2 million euros in one go. A resident of Rijswijk, who had a good feeling, decided to buy a lottery ticket with wild plans in mind. For example, he would use the money to buy a house in Suriname for his father-in-law – the Rijswijker is married to his eldest daughter – and he wanted to support projects in India.

Those wild plans suddenly became reality when it turned out that the man was holding the winning ticket. On October 3, the Rijswijk resident was checking his ticket when his father-in-law (80) suddenly sat next to him in the seat. The man quickly took a photo of the scratch ticket, after which his father-in-law grabbed it and left for his youngest daughter and her husband. Moments later, the owner of the winning ticket noticed that it had disappeared.

But the father-in-law comes up with a different story. One that is confirmed by his youngest daughter and her husband from Rotterdam. According to them, the father-in-law took the lottery ticket from his wallet in Rijswijk to show the lottery ticket. And so it was his fate. The cameras in the house would also prove that story, it sounds.

Before the judge

On October 4, the father-in-law registered with the Dutch Lottery to redeem the ticket. A day later, the man from Rijswijk also comes to claim his prize. As proof he has a photo of the lot on his mobile phone.

The Dutch Lottery then decides to investigate the matter, but the verdict is clear: the father-in-law is the real winner. And so the millions were transferred.

However, the Rijswijker remained certain of his right and therefore went a step further. The case eventually went to trial. He demands a proper investigation by the National Lottery and also demands to get the money.

The verdict will be announced on January 5.

