Berlin: Federal Family Minister Paus has for the first time given concrete figures for basic child security. For children at risk of poverty, benefits of 530 euros for the youngest and 636 euros for the eldest are to result from 2025. The announced standard rate increases for citizen income are taken into account. Paus told the editorial network Germany that this could give children a little more participation and equal opportunities. (ARD night news 08/31/2023 01:00)

