Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) insists that the planned basic child security be given priority in the budget negotiations. “It is the most important socio-political project of this government,” Paus told the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”. The coalition agreement stipulates the introduction of basic child security: “The coalition will have to be measured by this,” explained the minister.

The basic child security enables access to all subsistence benefits with just one application and a largely automated payment, explained Paus. “Poverty paralyzes and divides our country. That’s why every cent that we spend against child poverty is not only a help for individuals, but an investment in the future of our society.”

The basic child security is to be paid out from 2025 and bundle previous family benefits. At the same time, access barriers for families are to be removed. It is controversial in the traffic light coalition whether the new benefit for children should also be accompanied by an increase in benefits.