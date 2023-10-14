Home » Family of four rescued from mud flats during flooding | > – News – Lower Saxony
As of: October 14, 2023 4:48 p.m

Emergency services rescue a family with two children who were surprised by the flood.

A family of four from North Rhine-Westphalia was surprised by the flood in the salt marshes near Butjadingen (Wesermarsch district). She had to be rescued from the mudflats. According to the fire brigade, the family went on a mudflat hike on Saturday morning and was unable to get back to land when the water started to rise. The tourists managed to make an emergency call. An eight-year-old girl, who was already up to her chest in water when emergency services arrived, had to be rescued by helicopter. The rest of the family was rescued by boat. All four family members suffered from hypothermia but were uninjured.

