Family of minor killed by alleged H1N1 denies version

Through a press conference, the Secretary of Health , Jorge Bernal, confirmed that an outbreak of the H1N1 virus is not taking place in Santa Marta.

A family in Santa Marta is in the midst of insurmountable pain after the death of Shadia Sofía Armenta Villalobos, a minor under 11 years of age who died in recent days for allegedly suffering from the H1N1 virus.

The first versions of this case indicated that the health authorities of the District activated the corresponding actions to determine the death of the minor.

According to the information provided by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Bernal, the little girl’s body was subjected to a necropsy, which is why it was determined that her death was the product of the respiratory virus.

However, this information was denied by one of the minor’s relatives, who in dialogue with THE INFORMER assured that “I don’t know about them because they determine that my girl suffered from that, if she did not have any exam. They have my pelaita from mouth to mouth and the only thing they have caused is that we do not experience the pain. Nothing can overcome this and they don’t seem to care,” said Shadia’s aunt.

in turn added that “it took hours to get close to us, at no time was the attention immediateas they mention. We even had to call the CTI to pick up the minor’s body because hours passed and no one took charge of the situation.”

In conversation with this means of communication, the relative of Shadia Sofía asked the relevant authorities “respect the pain of others and stop assuring that the girl died of that and if so, that they show us proof, because they haven’t even shown us that.”

On the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Bernal, referred to the case and assured that “work has been going on to establish the possible contacts that the girl had, assuming that it is an infectious process, to see if it is necessary to establish an isolation or any other medical procedure with their relatives”.

Similarly, he added that “according to information provided by the Ministry of Health, Since January and simultaneously, seven viruses have been circulating, which means that it is an eventuality that has been circulating for months and not since last week ”.

It may interest you: You may be interested: They take measures in Santa Marta after the death of a minor due to swine flu

It is worth mentioning that, after learning about the case, the Ministry of Health maintained that the educational institution where the minor studied suspended its academic activities for two days, with the purpose of carrying out cleaning tasks and avoiding possible infections.