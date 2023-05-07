Family of Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa will leave the country “out of fear”

The Colombian attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, announced this Friday that his family will leave the country as a result of the declarations of President Gustavo Petro, who has caused great controversy by assuring that as head of state he is also head of the branch’s high-ranking official. judicial.

“In the next few days my family will leave the country for fear that they will be assassinated because of what has happened today in Colombia. This is not a game, this is not a mechanism to be taken lightly. Gustavo Petro is not the head of the opposition in a country, he is the head of state,” Barbosa said in a statement to the press.

President Gustavo Petro has starred in his most recent controversy in the last few hours, after he referred to Barbosa in Spain as his subordinate. “I am the head of state, therefore, his head,” Petro said in the Spanish city of Salamanca where he received a decoration, an act that closed his official visit to that country.

Petro’s statement came amid a controversy that he has had for months with Barbosa, who has questioned the president’s decisions, mainly related to his policy of total peace, and on May 4 he reproached the president for making his comments “a tombstone for judicial officials.”

In this sense, Barbosa assured this Friday that “in this country Colombians such as (the politicians) Luis Carlos Galán, Rodrigo Lara and many others have been murdered, who were declared as state crimes.” Likewise, the prosecutor said that he will review with his team the legal actions for the Petro ads.

Faced with the directive to investigate femicide, Barbosa explained that this “allows us to have better results, allows us to establish the appropriate investigation protocols, that when we are faced with an act of a homicide of a woman, the first hypothesis is always the hypothesis of femicide,” explained the Attorney General.

The prosecutor also issued the following statement:

In relation to the information allegedly given to a prosecutor about 200 homicides that the Clan del Golfo planned to carry out in the department of Magdalena, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation allows itself to report that:

The case with file number 110016000088200800056 for events that occurred during the 2008-2010 period was reassigned on November 9, 2020 to Dr. Daniel Hernández.

Prosecutor Daniel Hernández ordered the re-listening of the intercepted telephone lines to determine specific facts and/or alleged violations of the law.

The homicides reported by the investigator to the chat of prosecutor Daniel Hernández are not part of the investigations that this server is carrying out.

From 2010 to date, no telephone line has been intercepted, therefore the facts to be investigated only have the temporality 2008 – 2010.

The Attorney General’s Office continues with the investigation. The case has follow-up, promotion and work groups at the request of the respective missionary units, in order to adopt the decision that corresponds by law, in accordance with the law and the evidence collected.

On the other hand, during the presentation this Friday of the directive that establishes the guidelines for the investigation of femicide in Colombia, Prosecutor Francisco Barbosa once again asked about the statements made by President Petro.

“No one can submit to Colombian justice, no matter how much power they believe they have within the framework of the Presidency,” he specified and added:

«This Prosecutor’s Office, in 3 years and two months, has transformed the statistics and the results of the Prosecutor’s Office in terms of clarifying these crimes. In 2020, compared to the 200 registered femicides, we had a clarification of 90%; in 2021, 98%, in 2022 98% and today 93%, “explained the Attorney General.

He indicated that the instruction is to “maintain this dynamic, not because the Constitution says so, but because it is my commitment and that of the team present, that we cannot leave women adrift and that we cannot continue interpreting deaths, murders, violations of the fundamental rights of women. with RSF

