Family of rescued children requests care for sick indigenous people in Colombia

The relatives of the four children rescued after being lost for 40 days in a Colombian jungle, after a plane crash, asked the Colombian Government to provide care to the indigenous people who became ill during the search for the minors.

«We energetically demand that the National Government pay special attention to the indigenous compañeros who are sick due to accidents that occurred in the jungle.” Dairo Mucutuy, uncle of the children and brother of the mother who died in the plane crash, declared when reading a statement from the family in Bogotá.

The man assured that these people suffer from malaria and “other diseases typical of the jungle.”

ACCIDENT AND RESCUE

The brothers Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13 years old), Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9 years old), Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy (5 years old) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (1 year old) have been at the Central Military Hospital (HMC) in Bogotá, where they were taken after their rescue on Friday. According to the latest medical report, their condition is progressing favourably, although they continue to be at “high risk due to their nutritional deficit.”

The four brothers were found on Friday in the depths of the jungle, between the departments of Caquetá and Guaviare, after having been searched tirelessly for weeks by some 200 soldiers, including commandos from the Army Special Forces and indigenous people from the area. all of them members of “Operation Hope”.

After the rescue, they were transported by helicopter of the Colombian Air Force (FAC) to San José del Guaviare, the capital of Guaviare, where a C-295 plane configured as an ambulance picked them up and took them to Bogotá.

The plane crash occurred on May 1 when an Avianline Charter’s Cessna 206 plane, in which the four children were traveling along with their mother, an indigenous leader and the pilot, crashed in the Amazon jungle. The three adults, including the mother of the children, died in the incident.

HELP FOR RESCUERS

The children’s uncle also asked the Government to recognize the “hard work” of the indigenous people who participated in the search, and asked for their identification so that they can receive some kind of benefit, since “many of them put all their effort into the search.” search and after 40 days they would like to return with some remuneration.

In addition, he made an “urgent call to understand the grief” of the family, for which they will give “priority to the healing process” based on the worldview of the uioto community to which they belong.

“We deem it appropriate, for the time being, to postpone any meeting or visit without our consent, until we are fully in harmony. We will take care of timely reporting on the state of physical and mental health of our boys and girls»the man added.