Family of tiktokers is presented with “booms and cymbals” on national TV

After the controversy that has been generated in recent days on social networks, and against all odds, the Noles family made up of “Don Harry”, Johanna and their little daughter, was presented on national television.

They will be invited in the program ‘I am the best’ of Tc Televisión.

They will have a presentation with Stephanie ‘Tete’ Ronquillo and Carlos Scavone.

Days ago, screen talents expressed their discomfort with the way the couple makes ‘content’ for TikTok.

As they argued, what Johanna does is material that denigrates the woman for being the target of ridicule by her husband.

In addition, they accuse the woman of ‘using’ her daughter to gain popularity.

She has come out to respond to all the comments against her.

He argues that it is content to entertain.

The family gained notoriety in social networks after a video of Johanna with her characteristic ‘chacatá, chacatá’, went viral.

They have an underwear store on Avenida Mariscal Lamar, in the heart of Cuenca, which has become the new tourist spot in the city.

Now, they are waiting for their moment to debut on the dance floor of the dance program that also hosts fans.

On TikTok, the family has approximately 4 million followers.

While some of his videos reach millions of views.

