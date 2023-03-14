Once again, the family of Amanda Arroyo Arrieta, the housewife kidnapped in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Tamalameque, sent a message to the kidnappers to let the woman go free and respect his life.

One son assured that plagiarism has taken them by surprise because they are not a wealthy family from that area of ​​the department of Cesar.

“We are not problem people, we are workers, we are not money people, just peasants who live from day to day at work“Said the woman’s son.

Amanda Arroyo, 53 years old, It is eight days since she was kidnapped by ten armed men who arrived at her farm located in the village of La Esperanza in the township of Zapatosa.

“We are very concerned because we have not had an answer since our mother was kidnapped.”pointed out the son of the affected.

Amanda Arroyo suffer from some diseasesso he needs a supply of drugs such as tamsulosin, nitrofurantoin and losartan for blood pressure, as well as pain relievers.

Meanwhile the authorities have only announced the reward of up to $40 million citizens to provide information on the whereabouts of the woman and assure that they are advancing the investigation of the case.