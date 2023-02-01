Home News Family suffered an accident in the south of Cesar, mother and son lost their lives
Family suffered an accident in the south of Cesar, mother and son lost their lives

A tragic traffic accident occurred at noon on Tuesday between the municipalities of San Martín and San Alberto, south of the department of Cesar.

A family from La Dorada, Caldas who was traveling in a car with license plates MMN-956, Renault Twingo, bound for Cartagena, collided with a van-type truck.

The authorities’ report indicated that the road accident occurred at kilometer 24 of the San Alberto-La Mata highway. At this point, Claudia Patricia Álvarez Moreno, 35, died immediately, who was left inside the twisted cans of the small car. Her 12-year-old son, identified as Keiller Santiago Warner Álvarez, was taken out of the car alive, but died at the San Martín Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was Deibi Walberto Warner Hernández, 41, who suffered multiple injuries and is in stable health.

According to the Traffic and Transportation Police, the driver of the car did not keep the established distance from the truck.

It was learned that these people were bound for Cartagena on a family outing.

It was also established that the truck driver was unharmed and had the Girardot-Maicao route, transporting diapers.

